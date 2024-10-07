Repair work underway on Seattle’s RapidRide G Line one month after launch

Less than a month after the RapidRide G line launched, connecting some of Seattle’s busiest neighborhoods, crews are already planning repairs on some construction issues.

Crews began work on Friday with the Seattle Department of Transportation characterizing these work orders as "finishing touches" that won’t affect the bus service. Crews are correcting coating and welding issues on 25 recently installed RapidRide g line bus shelters, according to King County Metro.

An uneven paint job, substandard joint work and holes in the frames have left the shelters vulnerable to rusting. A more complex fix is needed for some center median stops along the line, which aren’t the correct height for wheelchair access.

"Before service started, King County Metro had a testing period during that we discovered there were three bus stops that were a fraction of an inch off in height, and so we implemented an effective and short-term solution to put a metal plate in to slightly raise the pavement so it was aligned, and the wheelchair ramps work smoothly," Ethan Bergerson, Spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Transportation said.

He added, the department is currently evaluating various long-term options such as fine-tuning the buses’ existing pneumatic lifts to raise the buses slightly higher or potentially adjusting the height of the pavement next to the platforms.

It’s unclear how long and how much money that will take.

The $144-million line took three years to build. It runs from Seattle’s Capitol Hill to First Hill, Central District, and Madison Valley neighborhoods.

