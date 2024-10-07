Contagious, deadly rabbit disease detected in WA

The state veterinarian's office at the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has confirmed the presence of a lethal rabbit virus, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV2), in rabbits found on Lopez and Orcas Islands.

Highly contagious among rabbits, RHDV2 has been identified as the cause of death in several cases after tests conducted by the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Washington State University came back positive on Thursday.

This isn't the first emergence of RHDV2 in Washington. In 2019, the disease claimed the lives of numerous domestic and feral rabbits in Island and Clallam counties. Originally considered a foreign animal disease, eliciting immediate restrictions and emergency actions, RHDV2 is now regarded as a stable-endemic issue within the state. This categorization indicates that the virus is well established in the local environment, resulting in periodic mortality events as rabbit population immunity fluctuates.

To combat RHDV2, the state vet’s office approved emergency usage of the Medgene vaccine late in 2022, a measure now accessible through all veterinarians in Washington. The vaccine has proven effective and is available only by administration from licensed veterinarians in the state.

State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle urges rabbit owners to consult their veterinarians regarding vaccination to protect both domestic and wild rabbit populations.

"Remember to observe good biosecurity practices in addition to vaccinating your bunnies. Be sure to isolate new additions for three weeks before commingling them with your colony and avoid contact of domestic and wild rabbits," said Itle.

Unusual deaths among rabbits should be reported to the WSDA at (360) 902-1878 or via email at ahealth@agr.wa.gov , or to the state department of Fish and Wildlife.

