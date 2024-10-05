Washington state authorities have fined one of the world's leading paper and pulp companies nearly $650,000 after one of its employees was crushed by a packing machine earlier this year.

The penalty comes after Dakota Cline, 32, was killed on March 8 while working on a machine at Georgia-Pacific's paper mill in Camas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Portland, Oregon, The Columbian reported.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said Wednesday it cited and fined Georgia-Pacific in August for violating fundamental safety rules that directly contributed to Cline’s death.

Close-up of logo for paper products company Georgia Pacific on a plastic surface, August 15, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Management and workers told inspectors that permanent safety guards on the machine Cline was working on were taken off in 2017. The safety guards were replaced with a fence around the machine, but the fence didn’t stop people from getting too close to dangerous parts that could cause serious injury or death.

The Department of Labor and Industries said Georgia-Pacific failed to follow basic procedures to make sure the machinery wouldn't accidentally turn on and failed to ensure that when permanent guards around machines are removed that they are replaced by other guards. The company also didn't ensure procedures were used to protect employees working in isolated areas, according to the state department.

Georgia-Pacific is appealing the department's decision.

Workplace fine collections are deposited in a fund that supports workers and families of those who have died on the job.

