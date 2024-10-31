Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Whatcom County

Troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on I-5 in Whatcom County early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding announced on social media that the northbound lanes of I-5, just north of Northwest Ave., were blocked due to a crash.

Motorists were asked to use alternate routes while the scene was under investigation.

The victim, a 20-year-old from Bellingham, was later pronounced dead.

WSP investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling on northbound I-5 when they failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist struck the left shoulder barrier, was ejected and came to rest in the second lane of the interstate.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Crews knock down massive storage fire in Fife, WA

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

Caught on camera: Thieves steal food truck from behind Masonic Lodge in Parkland

Counties in WA, OR report issues with Postal Service not delivering ballots

2 men accused of setting man on fire at Olympia encampment, killing him

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.