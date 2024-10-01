Deadly WA motorcycle crash shuts down multiple lanes on SR 167

A deadly motorcycle crash on southbound State Route 167 in Auburn near the SR 18 interchange caused lane closures and significant delays, according to state authorities.

Trooper Rick Johnson, the public information officer for Washington State Patrol District 2 tweeted a traffic alert shortly after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday warning drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

Trooper Johnson later confirmed that all lanes were blocked on southbound SR 167 as the crash turned deadly.

Authorities have not provided details of the collision or the identity of the person who was fatally injured. Officials are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

