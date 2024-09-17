Spokane Street Bridge to remain closed after damaging car crash

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge will remain closed for several more days as crews work to replace a gate that was seriously damaged in a crash on Saturday.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says the Spokane Street Bridge is open to bikes, but still closed to cars and trucks.

The bridge closed after a crash on the evening of September 14. According to SDOT, a vehicle drove through the warning gates, hit a metal barricade, and nearly sped off the bridge.

The crash twisted and bent the gate's metal "backbone," which includes its lock mechanism, gate control panel, motor and sensors. Without the gate, SDOT says it's unsafe for drivers to use the bridge.

The damaged gate is being evaluated at an offsite repair shop, and crews will determine whether to rebuild or replace parts of the gate.

SDOT says the repairs could take several days.

Drivers can visit the SDOT website for future updates on the Spokane Street Bridge closure.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

Semi driver in custody for suspected impairment after SR 18 crash in WA

Seattle police arrest 12 year old in West Seattle attempted carjacking

'R Day' in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood returns Saturday

This beloved coastal community in WA is in a race against nature

Kroger, Albertsons prepare to make final federal court argument for merger

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.