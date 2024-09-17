Crews are working to clear a semi-rollover crash that is blocking all lanes of State Route 18, just west of I-90 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. near Snoqualmie.

Officials are advising travelers to take alternate routes and to expect delays as SR 18 is closed at I-90 and Issaquah/Hobart Road.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said it would take an "extended amount of time" to get the scene cleared.

Johnson shared pictures of what appeared to be bath tissue inside the bed.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

It's unknown when the roadway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Toddler shoots 2-year-old sibling in Des Moines, WA

Amazon CEO orders WA employees to return to 5-day in-office work week

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during machinists' strike

When does daylight saving time end in Seattle? What you need to know

Police shoot man armed with knife, following 911 crisis call

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



