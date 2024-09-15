2.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Snoqualmie, WA

article

Snoqualmie, Washington was hit with an earthquake early Sunday morning.

The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported by the United States Geological Survey at 5:27 a.m. A larger, 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Vancouver Island earlier this summer.

USGS data shows the epicenter was about eight miles deep and roughly six miles northeast of Snoqualmie.

More information on the quake can be found on the USGS incident page.

