A major bridge project is about to kick off, impacting Seattle commuters, especially in West Seattle, for more than a month.

Construction will begin to repave the South Spokane Street Viaduct between I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge this weekend, the Seattle Department of Transportation said Monday.

Work will be completed over several back-to-back weekends to make repairs to potholes and "alligator skin" cracking, including drainage improvements and a new sealant on fresh pavement.

A majority of the early-project closures will see all eastbound lanes shut down to drivers.

S Spokane Street Viaduct eastbound closures (SDOT)

Weekend schedules

10 PM Friday, August 2 to 5 AM Monday, August 5: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 9 to 5 AM Monday, August 12: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 16 to 5 AM Monday, August 19: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 23 to 5 AM Monday, August 26: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 30 to 5 AM Tuesday, September 2: All westbound lanes closed.

SDOT advises motorists to take one of the following two detours to get from West Seattle Bridge to I-5.

Take the S Spokane St towards I-5 (the ground-level street beneath the raised viaduct).

Take SR 99 north towards downtown, then use 1st Ave S to get to the Edgar Martinez Dr S freeway on-ramp.

S Spokane Street Viaduct westbound closures (SDOT)

On the weekend of August 30-September 2, all westbound lanes will be shut down on the viaduct. These are the suggested detours:

Use surface streets to take the West Seattle Low Bridge (a.k.a. Spokane St Swing Bridge) into West Seattle.

Use Edgar Martinez Dr S exit from I-5. Head north on 1st Ave S and turn left on S Dearborn St enter southbound SR 99. Take the West Seattle Bridge exit from southbound SR 99.

More information from SDOT on the project, closures, and funding can be found here.

According to SDOT, a $5 million federal grant will fund the project, partially funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.