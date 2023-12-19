Northshore School District warning parents of driver who followed elementary students home multiple days

The Northshore School District is giving a warning to parents in some Kenmore neighborhoods about a man who repeatedly followed elementary students home and in one instance, tried to grab a girl's arm.

According to the district, on Dec. 15 around 4:30 p.m., a man in a white Tesla was seen waiting in his car by a bridge near Arrowhead Elementary School and then followed a group of students walking to their neighborhood.

The children told their parents that the same car had followed them for a number of days, but police found out when a child reported to her parents that the man tried to grab her arm, which made her cry.

She told officers that the man was bad and had tattoos.

"Our students did exactly the right thing to be aware of their surroundings and report this incident to their parents. I'm proud of them and, like you, very concerned for our students' safety. Please share what you feel is appropriate for your own children so that they have the information they need to be safe," Arrowhead principal Kirstin Bailey.

The district recommends the following safety tips for students.

Do not walk alone. Walk in groups of two or more.

Never get into a vehicle with a stranger – fight, shout, scream, kick, bite, run, and tell.

Never take anything a stranger offers you – do not accept candy, food, or money froma stranger.

Do not walk alone in the dark.

Stay away from remote places – do not go alone into deserted buildings, empty parking lots, or places where there are few people around.

Remain on school grounds during school hours.

Immediately tell a trusted adult about any suspicious activities or people.

If you see something, say something.

Police are continuing their investigation.