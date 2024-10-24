Ernest Jones IV hoping Seattle becomes long-term home after trade to Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV always viewed his new team as his primary rival when playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Now with the Seahawks, Jones hopes to turn it into his long-term home.

"I'd love to be in Seattle," Jones said. "My wife's happy. She's back into where there's a little city vibe, so she's happy. I'm good and I'm going to do whatever I can to be on this team for the long haul if that's where they see me and fitting in. From there, we work out everything else."

Jones, 24, joined his new team on Thursday after being traded from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. It's the second time in the last three months Jones has been traded as the Rams also dealt him to Tennessee at the end of August.

"For me, being traded twice, you know, that was a little shocker at first," Jones said. "But honestly, I'm thankful for the opportunity that God has given me, I'm getting to come to an organization that one, wants to win, loves to win. They got the pieces right now to win, so I'm excited to just add my talents to that.

Last season with Los Angeles, Jones set a franchise record with 145 tackles in his first year as a full-time starter. He also had 4.5 sacks, six passes defended, 14 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. But with the Rams not seeing a path to a long-term contract with Jones, they traded him to Tennessee in August.

With the Titans, Jones played in a similar defensive scheme to the one he will now by a part of in Seattle. Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was a defensive backs coach under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald last year in Baltimore and brought a similar defense to the Titans.

"I think it definitely helps with the transition," Jones said. :"You know, you got a good idea, a great idea of what they're going to come out there and do. You just played them a couple days ago, so you're familiar with them, they're also familiar with you. So, you know, correct some wrongs that I had in that game, and then go out there and help this team win."

The Seahawks are hoping Jones can help improve their run defense, which has struggled particularly over the last month.

"I watched some film on him actually last night," new teammate Tyrel Dodson said of Jones. "He's long, he gets off of blocks, and he covers well. He's a big run-stopper. We need a big dude like that in the middle. I'm happy he's here, I'm happy to have him,"

Added defensive coordinator Aden Durde: "You really see his ability to stay square in between the tackles and kind of key the run, throw hands, and get on and off blocks. It's cool to see."

Jones said that his games against Seattle were always memorable and ones that he looked forward to with the Rams.

"Being in L.A., a lot of those guys don't like the Niners. That's their big rivalry. For me, every time we played Seattle, that was my rivalry," Jones said. "But it's good to finally be on the other side, on the good side. So I'm excited."

Jones said he got glowing reviews about the Seahawks from Bobby Wagner - whom he played with for a season in Los Angeles - and Quandre Diggs, who was his teammate in Tennessee this year.

"Talking with Bobby, he's excited. He says, you know, I'm going to love it here, and I feel just that way. And Quandre was super excited for me. Hated that, you know, to see us go because we started building a great relationship, but he was excited to know this is a great place."

Jones is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, but having been traded twice in three months, Jones is hoping to make Seattle a permanent stop.

Injury Report:

