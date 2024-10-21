Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has Grade 1 MCL sprain

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on Monday that wide receiver DK Metcalf has a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee.

Metcalf was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons when he was hit in the air by safety Justin Simmons. His knee appeared to twist hard when he landed on the ground after the contact on the sideline that may have caused the injury.

Metcalf was evaluated on the sidelines and ultimately was carted off to the locker room.

"Timeline, I’m not sure. It doesn’t look like it’s a long-term injury," Macdonald said. "… He's going to probably do anything humanly possible to be able to play in this game, I would imagine. We’ll assess it as the week kind of unfolds here."

The Seahawks have two games left against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams before their bye week. A rematch with the San Francisco 49ers awaits after the bye as well in Santa Clara. Having Metcalf as close to 100 percent as possible coming out of the bye would seem to be the highest priority for the team.

If Metcalf was to miss time, Jake Bobo and Laviska Shenault Jr. would see increased opportunities at receiver. Additionally, the team could choose to rely on more usage from the tight ends as well.

"There's lots of options at our disposal that are in the system, so if we didn't have him, you know, you're never going to fill the shoes of a DK Metcalf, but you can kind of work around it in certain ways," Macdonald said.

Metcalf has 568 receiving yards this season, which ranks second in the NFL behind only the 620 yards of Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

More injury notes:

– Macdonald said right tackle Abe Lucas has a chance to return to practice this week. He's been on the physically unable to perform list all season while continuing his recovery from a knee injury.

"There is a situation where he could come back and start practicing this week, but we haven't finalized that yet. But it's looking good on that front with Abe," Macdonald said.

Even if Lucas is able to return to practice, a return to action is not going to happen quickly. He will need time to get back into the mix from a football standpoint.

"Even if he did start to practice, I think you're looking at a good chunk of practice time to get him ready to go play a game," Macdonald said.

Additionally, Macdonald said it's unclear if George Fant will be able to return to practice this week either. He's been out since Week 1 on injured reserve with a knee injury as well.

Sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell started in place of Lucas, Fant and Stone Forsythe on Sunday in Atlanta and had a solid debut performance. Forsythe was also out for the Falcons game due to a hand injury. Jerrell got the call to start over a possible practice squad elevation from 41-year-old veteran Jason Peters.

"The game wasn't too big for him," Macdonald said. "I'm just really pleased with his effort, frankly, and his finish on a per-play basis. ... If he was the guy again this week, you know, we'd be really confident in him."

– Macdonald said cornerback Riq Woolen is expected to be back on the practice field in some capacity on Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. It's less clear whether Tre Brown will be able to join him after missing the Atlanta game with an ankle injury of his own.

Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett and practice squad call-up Josh Jobe started in place of Woolen and Brown on Sunday against the Falcons.

"The guys that stepped in for those guys, I thought they did a heck of a job," Macdonald said. "… And I thought the rest of the defense did a great job of rallying around those guys and speaks to the work of prep that they were able to bank all those reps throughout the week and I thought they showed up."

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS