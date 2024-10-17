Byron Murphy II expected to return to lineup for Seattle Seahawks this week

article

First-round pick Byron Murphy II expects to return to the lineup this Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm confident. Feeling great, I'm great, 100 percent good," Murphy said on Thursday.

The absence of Seattle's top rookie to a hamstring strain has coincided with a massive regression for the defense overall the last three games. The unit is allowing over 30 points and 400 yards a game with Murphy out of action after he was injured in the team's Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, it's not as simple as Murphy's absence leading to the defensive struggles. The New England Patriots managed 185 rushing yards in Week 2 with Murphy still in the lineup. However, his absence has forced Seattle to test their depth that much more to inconsistent levels of success.

"The good news is there's a lot of good stuff," head coach Mike Macdonald said of the defense. "The bad news is there's a chunk of plays that are really bad and the ball is getting out, and there's just way too many explosives. You can't play the if you take those plays out game. That's not reality. But, it does it kind of sober you up because it's not every play. So it's 'Hey, this is what's happening on these select group of plays, and let's go to work at it. Let's get it, let's make it right."

Murphy said he'd never missed a game before because of an injury.

"The most challenging part was really just going through that whole little phase because I've never been hurt, never had any type of injury," he said. "So for me to have an injury at this level for the first time in my career, it was a lot, but I'm happy I went through it. Just a little adversity. Happy I got through it, now I'm here."

Murphy had played over 55 percent of the defensive snaps for Seattle in his first two games as he's already carved out a high-usage role along the interior of the defensive line. He played just 12 snaps against Miami before being sidelined, which forced him to miss the last three games – all losses to the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel like I was playing pretty good. I feel like the way I was playing, was going in the right direction. I was playing great," Murphy said.

Murphy had six tackles, a quarterback hit, and shared a sack during his two-plus games before the injury, though his position doesn't lead to a high volume of statistics.

"It's been hard not to have him," defensive coordinator Aden Durde said. "But, I think that for him it could be a blessing in disguise. There are not many times a rookie gets to step back in the middle of his rookie year, evaluate the season, look at things, and be like 'Oh, that's what you're talking about.' Because once you're in the middle of it, everything's moving. I feel like he's come back and he's on fire."

Murphy agreed.

"I've kind of seen the games and the game plan shift a little bit since I was out," he said. "Of course, it was a bit different, but it's (about) still trying to stay locked in and understand the game plan even though I wasn't playing."

Murphy has been listed as a limited participant in practice in both days of work this week for the team. Despite his limited status, Murphy is looking forward to his return to action this week.

"I'm strong-minded. I'm all about the team," Murphy said. "Also what I learned when I was out, just staying patient, taking it day by day, and being positive. Trying to keep my teammates up and everything."

