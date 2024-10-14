Seattle Seahawks to acquire DT Roy Robertson-Harris from Jaguars for draft pick

article

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to acquire defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The move was first reported by the NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris, 31, is in his ninth season in the NFL and his fourth with the Jaguars, where he's previously been a team captain. Robertson-Harris has appeared in all six games this season for Jacksonville with two starts, recording seven tackles with two sacks and four quarterback hits.

The move helps bolster a Seattle defense that has struggled immensely over the last month, particularly as a run defense. The Seahawks have allowed an average of 35.7 points per game over their last three contests against the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

The Jaguars are currently in London as part of two straight games scheduled in England. Roy-Robertson will need to make a 10-hour flight to Seattle to join his new team this week.

Robertson-Harris has appeared in 106 games with 62 starts during his career, with 198 tackles, 19.0 sacks, 66 quarterback hits, 13 passes defended and one fumble recovery. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas-El Paso.

After missing his rookie year on the non-football illness list, Robertson-Harris appeared in 52 games with 13 starts for Chicago over four seasons. He signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville in 2021 and a three-year extension with the team in 2023. He is under contract through the 2026 season.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS