Julian Love, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall all active for Seattle Seahawks for 49ers game

article

Linebackers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, and safety Julian Love are all active and will play against the San Francisco 49ers after being listed as questionable with injuries this week for the Seattle Seahawks.

Love was the most uncertain of the trio as a hamstring injury threatened to keep him out of the lineup. Head coach Mike Macdonald indicated on Wednesday that he expected that Mafe (knee) and Hall (foot) would be able to play, but Love was going to be a game-time decision.

Ultimately, all three will play against the 49ers in a battle for the top of the NFC West.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) is out due to an ankle injury sustained Sunday against the New York Giants, and rookie nose tackle Byron Murphy II will miss a third game for the team due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was officially placed on injured reserve on Thursday as he's expected to miss at least a month with a thigh injury. Nose tackle Cameron Young was activated from the physically unable to perform list in Nwosu's place after practicing with the team the last two weeks. Young has been out since injuring his knee in the season finale last year in Arizona.

Cornerback Artie Burns was signed from the practice squad to add defensive back depth with Woolen out of the lineup as well. Guard McClendon Curtis was waived in order to clear a roster spot for Burns' addition. Burns is a veteran option that is a better option to step in than rookie Nehemiah Pritchett, who had to play in reserve duty last week after Woolen's injury.

Safety Ty Okada and linebacker Jamie Sheriff were also elevated from the practice squad to help the depth with the statuses of Love, Mafe, and Hall uncertain entering the game.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS