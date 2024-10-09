Seattle Seahawks to place Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve

article

The Seattle Seahawks will be without linebacker Uchenna Nwosu for at least the next month due to a thigh injury sustained last week against the New York Giants.

Nwosu had just returned to the lineup for Seattle after missing the first four games of the season with a knee sprain. He was injured in the team's final preseason game on a questionable diving block into his left leg from Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller. He played just 20 snaps against the Giants on Sunday before exiting with a thigh injury.

"We're not sure (on timeline)," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "We think there's a really good chance to get him back by the end of the season. "

The Seahawks decision not to put Nwosu on injured reserve to start the season now looks incredibly prescient. A player can only return from injured reserve once during a season. The team would not have the option to place him on injured reserve available to them now without ending his season in the process if he had already been on the list this season.

Assuming Nwosu goes on IR before Thursday's game, he will be out until after the team's bye week in mid-November. His first game eligible to return to action would be at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

"We're with him right now, he needs our support," Macdonald said. "The guy's gone through a tough time, and he's going battle his tail off. He's going to be back better than ever, but it's just unfortunate for him. He's a guy that we lean on as a team, and he's a leader on our defense and our football team. But, he has an opportunity to come back and be healthy and be fresh for the end of the season run."

Also ruled out for Thursday night's game are defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle).

Murphy has missed the last two games for Seattle after being injured in the team's win over the Miami Dolphins. Woolen was injured on Sunday against the Giants. He briefly tried to return to action but couldn't make it through the rest of the game.

Linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Derick Hall (foot), and safety Julian Love (hamstring) are also questionable. Macdonald said that they are confident in Mafe and Hall being able to go, but Love will be a game-time decision.

Nose tackle Cameron Young is seemingly the prime candidate to take Nwosu's roster spot. He's been practicing with the team for the last two weeks after being designated to return from injured reserve. He's been out since suffering a knee injury in the final game of last season.

"If Cam gets the call up at some point, he's ready to go. He's practicing well, he looks confident out there, so we'll see what happens," Macdonald said.

Macdonald didn't seem concerned about Woolen's injury long-term.

"We'll see next week, but he looks good right now," He said. "He's moving around all right. He's just not ready to go this game."

With the injury to Woolen and the questionable statuses of Mafe and Hall, the team will likely need to make a pair of elevations from the practice squad. Cornerback Artie Burns would be an obvious choice to play in place of Woolen, and either Tyreke Smith or Jamie Sheriff are the top options to add depth on the edge from the practice squad.

Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett played 12 snaps on defense last week after Woolen's injury against the Giants and did come up with a key third down stop that gave the Seahawks a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter. However, Burns has far more experience in the NFL and with the Seahawks and seems to be a more likely choice given the increased role needed against the 49ers on Thursday night.

"You saw him come in and put some good snaps on tape for us. A couple of critical third downs. So, if and when he gets his chance, he should keep on doing what he is doing," Macdonald said of Pritchett.

