Seahawks to wear throwback 90s uniforms in Thursday Night Football game

The Seattle Seahawks play their third game in 11 days this Thursday, and they'll be wearing classic 1990s nostalgia uniforms.

The Seahawks will wear the silver helmet, royal blue jersey and silver pants for the second and final time this season.

The team last wore this combination in its first game of the season against the Denver Broncos. But this will be the first time Seattle wears the combination under the lights at Lumen Field.

How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. Coverage begins with FOX 13 Gameday at 4:00 p.m.

Geno Smith #7 and Noah Fant #87 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate after Smith's rushing touchdown during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

