Seattle Seahawks to acquire LB Ernest Jones IV from Titans

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a deal to acquire linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Wednesday.

The deal is pending physicals for both players.

Jones, 24, has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in six games played for the Titans this season. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in a deal at the end of training camp. Tennessee is now moving Jones as they stock up on draft picks for the future.

"It's a team decision, it wasn't just my decision," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "But he's a guy that I think when you look at all fronts, coming from John and our personnel people, our coaches, our experience with him, a guy that we've had respect for for a long time and just a really good football player."

"Just excited to get him here and get him rolling. By all accounts, great person, loves ball, tough as nails and we're excited to get him."

Last season with Los Angeles, Jones set a franchise record with 145 tackles in his first year as a full-time starter. He also had 4.5 sacks, six passes defended, 14 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Macdonald said he first took notice of Jones' play by watching the Rams play in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals to end the 2021 season.

"Just being a fan of the game and good players, seeing how guys play certain different schemes. The Rams defensive scheme marries a lot of our defensive coverages and stuff so you can see him do some of the things we do as well."

Additionally, the Titans also run a scheme very similar to the one the Seahawks play under Macdonald. Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was the defensive backs coach in Baltimore under Macdonald last season and brought the scheme to the Titans this summer as well.

"I think it's pretty similar," Macdonald said. "I think, hopefully, the language carries over a good bit so the learning curve is flattened out. I'm sure Dennard has done his spin on what they've been doing in addition to all the other schemes he's been open to throughout the years, but I'm pretty sure there's a lot of carry over."

Macdonald said they believe that Jones will take over their middle linebacker role with Tyrel Dodson sliding over to the weakside linebacker spot following the trade. Dodson had been the middle linebacker with Baker at the weakside spot previously. Dodson will continue to have the defensive play-calling responsibilities on the field.

Macdonald expects Jones will be able to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Baker, 27, made five starts this season with Seattle, recording 37 tackles with a sack, a quarterback hit, and two passes defended. He also missed two games with a hamstring injury.

"It's good enough to get us to 4-3 and be in a situation where we feel like we can compete and move forward, and there's things that, you know, we want to get cleaned up as well," Macdonald said of the linebacker spot.

"We've talked about those things throughout the weeks. This is not an indictment on Jerome at all. This is just an opportunity for us to make a move that's really good for our football team, we think, and and we're excited to do it."

It's the second straight week the Seahawks have made a trade to address defensive issues. Seattle acquired defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. They also acquired defensive end Trevis Gipson from Jacksonville at the end of training camp for their 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Rams dealt Jones in August due to their decision not to sign him to a long-term contract. Jones is in the final year of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March. Dodson will also be a free agent at the end of the year. As they did with Leonard Williams after acquiring him in trade last year, it would not be a surprise to see the Seahawks push to get a contract extension done with Jones to keep him in Seattle for the future.

"He does a lot of things really well, I think," Macdonald said. "Talk about making tackles, staying square at the point of attack. He's physical. Think he plays really hard. Also, a good blitzer as well. Off the ball, coverage skills, I think, are pretty dang good as well. So just an overall really good football player."

Notes:

The Seahawks continued to address their linebacker position on Wednesday by claiming linebacker Josh Ross off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Tackle Stone Forsythe was placed on injured reserve due to a hand injury to clear a roster spot.

Ross, who turns 25 on Halloween, has appeared in 12 games for Baltimore over the last three seasons after going undrafted out of the University of Michigan. All of his snaps have come on special teams units during his three years with the Ravens.

Forsythe missed last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hand injury with rookie Michael Jerrell getting the start in his place.

