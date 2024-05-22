Tickets go on sale May 24 for Hawaiian music festival in Tacoma

article

A two-day Hawaiian music festival, Holo Holo, is coming to Tacoma for the very first time.

From Nov. 9 to 10, the Tacoma Dome will be transformed into a musical oasis of island vibes with performances from the very best island reggae acts.

"When we first had the idea of Holo Holo, we wanted to bring the music of Hawaii to the mainland as a gift to those who are homesick for the sounds and feelings of home," says O’ahu-born Good Vibez co-owner Dan Sheehan. "As the Holo Holo brand grows, we always look to bring it to new markets. The Pacific Northwest was part of the plan so in 2024 we decided to take the leap with Tacoma. We have artists from all corners of the Polynesian Triangle and beyond performing. We developed this brand for the community and the culture of the islands, and we know many people from the islands live in and around Tacoma. We look forward to showcasing this music and our vibe at such an iconic venue, the Tacoma Dome."

Since its inception in Northern California in 2022, the festival has taken on new markets including Las Vegas, Sacramento, San Diego, and Tacoma, the newest market expansion.

Holo Holo Tacoma Lineup:

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Kolohe Kai

Steel Pulse

Iam Tongi

Stan Walker

The Original Kapena

Three Plus

Natural Vibrations

Sunday, Nov 10:

J Boog

The Green

Ekolu

Rebel Souljahz

Spawnbreezie

Anuhea

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Pre-sale starts on Thursday, May 23.

Two-day passes are also available for purchase.

For more information, visit holoholofestival.com