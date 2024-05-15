13 indicted on Western WA drug trafficking conspiracy

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Drugs and firearms seized during investigation. ((DEA))

Thirteen people have been indicted in a major drug trafficking investigation based in Western Washington.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 10 of those suspects are in law enforcement custody, and all of them have been named as defendants in three different drug trafficking cases. Prosecutors say the 13 suspects were involved in a conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, meth, cocaine and Xanax.

"These defendants were brazenly bringing large loads of drugs to western Washington and didn’t hesitate to arm themselves with high-powered firearms," said U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. "Even after law enforcement seized the drugs in various traffic stops in Oregon and Washington, they were not deterred."

Names on the indictment include lead defendant, 23-year-old Hector Aldaco of Federal Way, as well as:

Damian Pina-Raymundo, 19, of Enumclaw

Daniel Moreno, 24, of Federal Way

Rogelio Pena, 21, of Tacoma

David Padilla, 22, of Kent

Neldin Licona Rivera, 33, of Seattle

Sebastian Esquivel Rojas, 20, of Federal Way

A second indictment charges 26-year-old Salina Atsemet, of Renton, for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. A third indictment names 20-year-old Brian Axel Pedraza Cisneros and 21-year-old Jose Rodolfo Aguilar Cortes of Federal Way, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Authorities also arrested two other defendants for drug activity on Tuesday: 23-year-old Brian Lopez of Kent, and 25-year-old Otis Dew of Puyallup.

So far in the investigation, law enforcement has seized more than 59 kilograms of fentanyl pills, more than 90 kilograms of methamphetamine, 21 kilograms of cocaine and 53 firearms.

"Drugs and guns are a dangerous combination and this group had large amounts of both, posing a grave threat to Western Washington," said David. F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge with DEA Seattle. "The Drug Enforcement Administration is thankful to our Federal, state, and local partners who worked with us tirelessly on this case to safeguard the lives of our community endangered by this group."

