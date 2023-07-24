Police: Man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes on West Seattle Bridge, homicide investigation now underway

article

Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in West Seattle Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW, near the Delrdidge P-Patch community gardens. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but there were no victims.

Shortly after the reported shooting, officers were called to a crash on the West Seattle Bridge. When officers arrived, they found the driver involved had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. The 26-year-old driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where he died from his injuries a day later.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000.