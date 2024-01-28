‘I was just concentrating on the gun’: West Seattle carjacking victim speaks out after holdup

Police are searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a man at gunpoint and stole a black Mazda in the West Seattle neighborhood.

The victim tells FOX 13 he saw their car approach with the lights out.

"They slammed on the brakes right across the street from me," he said. "They rushed me, pushed me up against the wall and pressed a gun into my sternum."

The suspects were described to be Black males in their late teens, about 5’9-6’0 and wearing black ski masks and clothing.

The victim even told police how he remembered one of the suspects holding the gun to him as he said, "You want me to shoot you? Give me everything you’ve got."

Related article

The victim handed over his keys and other belongings.

"They were yanking at my laptop bag, which was on my shoulder. They patted me down; my pants down and then told me to run. So, I did!"

The suspects were last seen driving northbound on 41st Avenue Southwest in the suspect vehicle with the victim’s blue Mazda sedan following behind.

"So far police haven’t been able to catch them," the victim told FOX 13. "Right now, I’ve just been sharing my story with the neighbors so they can be cognizant of what is happening in the neighborhood. Hopefully they can take steps they think are necessary to protect themselves."

If you have any information about this case, call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)-233-5000.