USPIS offering reward up to $150,000 for info on letter carrier robbery in Edmonds

The United States Postal Inspector is offering up to $150,000 for information on a mail carrier robbery that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

Edmonds Police say an armed robbery happened on January 16, 2024, in the Perrinville neighborhood. Police say the robbery was on 179th Street SW near 72nd Ave. W.

EPD says a Nissan sedan was used in the crime, which they released a picture of on social media.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, around 5'10", 150 lbs, with dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue face mask and a black puffy jacket.

If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" and reference case #4229160. Those with information can also contact Detective Julie Govantes at 425-771-0280 or julie.govantes@edmondswa.gov.