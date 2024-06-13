Two people sent to hospital, cat dies in Edmonds complex fire

More than 50 firefighters from 13 different fire agencies responded to an apartment complex fire in Edmonds on Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors say the fire started at around 12:30 p.m. at a building near the corner of 236th St. SW and 80th Ave. W. This area is just a few blocks west of Ballinger Park.

South County Fire says one woman was sent to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation and a man was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross volunteers were on the scene and say they helped at least 8 adults and two dogs that were displaced in the fire. One cat, unfortunately, died in the fire.

South County Fire is investigating to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.