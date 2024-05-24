The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Oregon State Police are seeking information regarding the illegal killing of three gray wolves and two golden eagles in Wallowa County.

The deaths occurred in an area of Eastern Oregon known for wolf activity, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment.

Featured article

The remains of the three gray wolves, two golden eagles, a cougar and a coyote were located by Oregon State troopers in the Lightning Creek drainage, a tributary to the Imnaha River, near the Idaho/Oregon state line and about 11 miles northeast of the town of Imnaha, Oregon.

Through testing and examination, wildlife forensics experts determined the animals were all poisoned.

Oregon state law prohibits the killing of gray wolves, and eagles are federally protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information about these poisonings is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or Oregon State Police Dispatch at (800) 452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov .

