Four shootings, one deadly, in four days in Seattle

A violent week in Seattle left one person dead and three others hurt after four separate shootings in just as many days.

Seattle Police responded to three separate shootings over Memorial Day weekend, all of them happening in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting was in Pioneer Square on Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. Investigators report they found a man shot in the lower level of a parking garage. He died at the scene.

A few hours later, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to another shooting call. This one was at Jose Rizal Park in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. The victim, a man, is in stable condition.

Finally, on Sunday night around 9 p.m., SPD responded to Atlantic City Boat Ramp in the Seward Park neighborhood for a shooting call.

At the scene, investigators found a 49-year-old man shot in the arm and several cars damaged by gunfire.

This weekend’s shooting caps off an already violent week in the city.

Early Wednesday morning, around 2:40 a.m., Seattle Police say a mom was hit by two bullets while inside her West Seattle home.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained video of that incident which shows three suspects wearing dark clothes, all with their hoods on and at least one wearing gloves, firing dozens of rounds indiscriminately toward the apartment complex.

Police say the victim is expected to survive. Amazingly, the woman’s child, who was also in bed with her at the time of the shooting, was not injured.

Seattle Police have made no arrests in any of these shootings.

They ask anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

