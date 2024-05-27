Seattle Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Chinatown-International District Sunday night.

Officers responded around 11:27 p.m. to reports of a person hit by a vehicle near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

Police say they located a 63-year-old woman in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman later died in the hospital.

Seattle Police say the driver and passenger of the involved vehicle remained on scene and cooperated in the investigation. Neither were injured, and officers say the driver was not impaired.

Detectives in the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 206-684-8923.

This crash comes during a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Seattle-area roads, as two recent fatal hit-and-run crashes remain under investigation. One happened in the Denny Traingle neighborhood Friday night, and the other was in Tacoma early Monday morning.

