Police investigate stabbing in Auburn

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Auburn overnight.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 6 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the corner of Elm St. SE and Scenic Dr. SE.

When officers arrived, they contacted a homeless person who said that the stabbing had taken place several hours prior.

The exact location and time at which the stabbing took place is unknown.

The APD says the victim, a man, had a single stab wound and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

