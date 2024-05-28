SWAT negotiates with barricaded suspect in Kent standoff

Police and a SWAT team are negotiating with a shooting suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home in Kent on Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., multiple police cruisers and a SWAT team arrived at a home on 36th Ave. S near S 249th St. This area is near Sunnycrest Elementary School.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), an adult victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

When FOX 13 crews initially arrived at the scene, investigators were seen flying drones overhead. Multiple police cruisers and a SWAT vehicle were parked at the scene which had been blocked off with police tape.

"I would strongly suggest, for your own safety, you get something between you and that house," said an officer at the scene. "There is a possibility there is an armed shooter that has nothing to lose still inside."

Officers are currently speaking with people inside the home and negotiating with the suspect to make sure no one else gets hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

