SPD: Man tried to burglarize West Seattle home, threatened homeowner

Police arrested a man accused of trying to break into a person’s West Seattle home on Sunday morning, while they were still inside.

Officers responded around 9:25 a.m. to a 911 call from someone reporting that a man had to break into their house and threatened to kill them. The call came from a home near Alki Ave SW.

Authorities say the victim was not hurt, and kept an eye on the suspect until police arrived.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old suspect and seized several weapons from him, including pepper spray and two knives.

The man was booked into King County Jail for burglary and felony harassment.

