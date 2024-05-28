Shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood under investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the first announcement at around 12:33 a.m.

Authorities said the area near the corner of 51st Ave. S and S Ruggles St. was being closed off for an investigation. This area is just south of Kubota Garden.

The public was asked to stay safe and avoid the area.

The SPD confirmed the incident involved a shooting.

Further information about any suspects or victims is currently limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

