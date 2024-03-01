Man shot in Rainier Valley, Seattle Police investigate

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in South Seattle on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly before 2 a.m., a business owner called 911 saying that multiple suspects were attempting to break into his property near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S Estelle St. The business owner told dispatch he was driving towards the business to confront the burglars.

Minutes after the 911 call, dispatch received another call about a man shot at the same location.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and Seattle Fire crews treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

According to investigators, the man who was shot was a friend of the business owner. However, details about what led to the shooting remain unclear.

The SPD says immediately after the shooting, three subjects turned themselves in to police at SPD’s South Precinct.

Detectives are interviewing everyone involved in the incident and reviewing evidence.

The SPD says this is an action and ongoing investigation. Further details will be released as soon as they become available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.