Seattle weather: Convergence zone and rainy weather Wednesday

While many backyards will be treated to beautiful sunshine Wednesday afternoon, communities in and surrounding Seattle and Everett could be inundated by rain at times.



Highs this afternoon will be several degrees below average, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to sunshine this afternoon for many. However, a convergence zone could dump heavy rain in Central Puget Sound this afternoon and tonight. There could be small hail, gusty winds and stray lightning strikes as well.

A convergence zone could dump heavy rain, small hail and lightning this afternoon in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A convergence zone could persist in Central Puget Sound Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With the rain expected tonight, the roof will likely be closed at T-Mobile Park for the Mariners game. The roof should be open for the games Thursday and Friday as drier weather resumes.

The roof at T-Mobile Park will likely be closed Wednesday evening due to rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be lovely with high-level clouds and filtered sunshine. An isolated shower could brush past Western Washington Saturday.

Temperatures warm into the 60s Thursday and Friday in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heads-up: Sunday afternoon through Monday could feature drenching, soaking rain at times. Monday may be breezy as well. Fewer showers are in the forecast Tuesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast today for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We're grateful for you. Keep a rain jacket with you today!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

