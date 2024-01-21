What happened to South Lake Union’s only tiny home village?

After more than four years in operation, the tiny home village in Seattle’s South Lake Union is no more.

Seattle City Light owned the lot on Eighth Ave and Aloha St. The Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) leased the lot on Eighth and Aloha from Seattle City Light. According to LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee, this was always a temporary arrangement. Nevertheless, she’s sad it’s come to an end.

"It's really valuable land in South Lake Union," said Lee. "Under the previous mayor they made a commitment to sell the land."

Back in 2018, when the rainbow-colored residences first showed up, some neighbors were hesitant. Lee says over time, the community bought in and formed an advisory board for the village. Even leadership at the Marriott hotel next door had a role.

"It’s been like a really, really wonderful, supportive environment to have a tiny house village," said Lee. "So, we were really disappointed when we were asked to leave."

According to Lee, this past December, the city directed LIHI to clear out the lot and relocate those living there. She’s grateful many secured permanent housing. It’s Lee’s understanding that a private developer insisted the property be vacated. She questions that decision making.

"Even once the land is sold, it's going to take a while for the owner to get permits and to get financing," explained Lee.

She was encouraged by the city’s promise to help fund a new village in its place. They selected a former car lot on Lake City Way as the replacement site. Lee says unfortunately, they are now paying more for less space.

"Even though it's smaller, it's working really well, it's now in Maple Leaf but it’s nowhere as centrally located as South Lake Union," argued Lee. "Not everyone wants to move to the north end. People get comfortable with living in their own neighborhood."