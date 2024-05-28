Aboubacarr Singhateh, 25, was charged on May 28 with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault after a crash in downtown Seattle.

According to the charging documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Singhateh was driving a heavy-duty pickup truck northbound on 4th Avenue South on May 23 when he rear-ended a taxi stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Washington Street. The impact, which occurred at 47 mph, pushed the taxi nearly 150 feet through the intersection.

The collision resulted in the death of Suzanne Blake, 74, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Harborview Medical Center. Three other passengers in the taxi, Susan Masters, 74, Nancy Earl, 75, and Forrest Masters, 77, sustained significant injuries.

Susan Masters required emergency life-saving surgery for severe head trauma; Nancy Earl suffered multiple broken ribs and a severe facial laceration; and Forrest Masters had internal injuries requiring hospitalization. The taxi driver and Singhateh's passenger had less severe injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing Singhateh's truck speeding and emitting white smoke before the crash. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling at full acceleration without any signs of braking before the impact. The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

Singhateh, who was unlicensed at the time of the crash, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. A blood sample was taken for toxicology testing, and the results are pending.

Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $250,000, along with conditions that include no consumption of non-prescribed drugs, no driving without a valid license and insurance, and compliance with electronic home detention should Singhateh post bail. Singhateh has a pending assault case in Snohomish County and refused to appear for his initial hearing in the current case.

