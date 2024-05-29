‘He made a decision to kill my son:’ Suspect in Capitol Hill light rail stabbing pleads not guilty

A man accused of stabbing another man to death at the Capitol Hill light rail station has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder.

Shawn Moore, a 26-year-old man accused of the murder of Seattle chef Corey Bellett, was apprehended on May 13 in Eatonville, Washington, about fifty miles away from the scene of the crime.

Two days earlier, Moore allegedly stabbed Bellett after a fight.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Bellett brushed past Moore and another man when descending the escalator at the Capitol Hill light rail station. Moore and the other man confronted him, which soon escalated into an argument when Bellett allegedly called them a homophobic slur, then the third man tried to put his arm between the two of them to stop a fight from breaking out. Court docs say Bellett pushed Moore, then Moore pushed back, and the two started grabbing each other by their clothes, slapping and pushing and shoving each other.

The third man tried pulling the two men off each other. Moore then pulled out a box cutter and stabbed Bellett over and over, even after Bellett had fallen onto the train tracks and was trying to back away, court docs say.

Bellett climbed off the tracks and was seen bleeding profusely on surveillance video. Seattle Police and firefighters were called to help, but Bellett later died at Harborview Medical Center.

According to the documents, Moore discarded the murder weapon and clothing he wore during the altercation.

In court on May 29, Moore's family pleaded with the judge that he be released, saying they would look after him.

Moore's father also said his son had a bad childhood and believes he has PTSD. He said his son doesn't have any other criminal history.

Bellett's father, Dennis, did not want to hear Moore's father's plea.

"I read the autopsy report. This was not self-defense. There were three wounds. That is a heinous criminal act… This man has no business in the community. I don't care what his previous past is. He made a decision to kill my son and he needs to be held accountable," Dennis said.

Moore, who shed tears in court, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Bellett's family asked that bail be raised from $3 million to $5 million. A judge kept bail at the originally-set amount.

Moore is also accused of trying to intimidate a witness.

MORE ON THE STORY

Murder charge for man accused of Seattle light rail fatal stabbing

Judge sets bail at $3 million for man accused of murdering chef in Seattle

Coworkers mourn Seattle restaurant worker fatally stabbed at Capitol Hill station