Coworkers mourn Seattle restaurant worker fatally stabbed at Capitol Hill station

Police have arrested a man suspected of a deadly stabbing outside a light rail station in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle Police announced Monday around 6:00 p.m. that a 26-year-old man was taken into custody in Eatonville, and booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder in connection to the stabbing.

In the meantime, the bustling neighborhood is still reeling from the tragedy.

Authorities shut down the station as they investigated the attack, which claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was a beloved member of the community and worked at a popular Capitol Hill restaurant, Harry’s Fine Foods.

Following the deadly attack, the restaurant closed its doors on Sunday, Mother’s Day, and remained closed on Monday to allow time for mourning among its staff and patrons.

The owners of Harry’s Fine Foods told FOX 13 Seattle in a statement that their thoughts and love were with the victim and his family:

"Late last night, we received the devastating news that we lost a beloved member of the Harry’s Fine Foods team to a tragic crime," said Julian Hagood and Jake Santelli, owners of Harry's Fine Foods. "We have closed our doors to allow ample time to process, grieve and remember our dear friend and chef — a valued teammate and devoted individual who infused his passion into each and every dish he crafted. Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends during this unimaginable experience, most especially on a day we celebrate those that bring life into this world. We do ask for privacy for our staff at this time. For further information, please direct your inquiries to the Seattle Police Department."

Despite the business remaining closed, community members stopped by throughout the day on Monday to leave flowers and letters in support of the neighborhood staple.

"It’s important to support, like, the business owners in this area and to make them feel welcomed, and loved, and cared about, and, you know, that we see them and hear them, and that we are here for them," said Joel Roewer, a neighbor who left flowers at the door of Harry's Fine Foods.

Details surrounding the murder remain scarce. The lack of information has left residents unsettled, especially considering this is the second murder involving a light rail station in less than three months.

In late February, Seattle Police responded to a deadly shooting on one of the trains between Pioneer Square and University Street stations. In that case, a 26-year-old man was shot and died at the scene. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

As the investigation continues, the community has rallied behind Harry’s Fine Foods, with plans underway for an event this upcoming Sunday to raise funds for the victim’s family.

Sound Transit provided the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle when asked about rider safety:

"The safety of our passengers and staff is Sound Transit’s top priority. We take any event that threatens the safety of our passengers and staff very seriously.

"The stabbing at Capitol Hill station was horrifying and tragic, and we mourn the loss of this person’s life. We also know this alarming and tragic act understandably raises very real safety concerns. Even though violence around and on our system is exceedingly rare, passengers and staff want to know that they are safe when they are riding our trains.

"Over the past year, we have significantly increased the security levels in our system. In 2023, the Board voted to approve four new security contracts, totaling $250 million over six years. On-site security presence across our system is now more than twice as large as it was in 2022. There are nearly 500 Transit Security officers in total. This is in addition to more than 65 King County Sheriff’s officers who serve as the agency’s transit police. This is part of a comprehensive effort to make riders feel more comfortable and safe riding on our system.

"To reassure riders about the safety of the system, they can expect to see an increased security presence in the coming days. We encourage anyone who feels unsafe or needs security support, we to text Sound Transit Security at 206-398-5268."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Do the right thing': WA AG Ferguson urges 2 other Bobs to drop out or face criminal charges

University of Puget Sound bans student organization over protest

Seattle police searching for suspect who stabbed man to death at Capitol Hill station

Washington traffic deaths reached 33-year high in 2023

FOX 13 Seattle viewers submit amazing Northern Lights pics

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.