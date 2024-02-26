Shooting at Seattle light rail station leaves man dead

A man is dead after a shooting at the University Street light rail station in downtown Seattle.

Just after 11;30 p.m. Sunday, Seattle police responded to a report of a 26-year-old man was shot on a train between the Pioneer Square and University Street stations.

When officers arrived at the station, they found a man with injuries.

After life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been identified.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are determining what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.