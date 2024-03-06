Deadly Seattle light rail shooting followed fight on train; court docs

Jamari Evans Bland has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, accused of a deadly shooting at the University Street light rail station in downtown Seattle on Feb. 25.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Bland started a fight with a passenger on the train, and when the victim tried to restrain him, he pulled out a gun and shot him in the head "in front of half a dozen commuters."

Prosecutors describe video evidence of the incident, which shows Bland sitting a few seats in front of the victim near the back of the train. They interact briefly a few times during the 25-minute trip, but in the last few minutes of the ride do not speak. The train stops, and the victim quietly gets up to leave, when Bland tries to trip him as he walks past, court docs say. The victim turns around, but Bland is already up and throwing punches at him, according to court docs.

The 26-year-old victim grabbed Bland and threw him toward the door of the train, then held him against the wall. Bland pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head, then got off the train, court docs say. According to docs, Bland began to panic when he couldn't get the doors to open, and ended up asking an AMS worker, who said he should try the emergency doors. The train stopped, and Bland got out and ran, court docs say.

Bland reportedly turned himself in a week later, but did not present his firearm or provide a reliable address to authorities.

Prosecutors have asked for Bland to be held on $2 million bond, claiming the likelihood Bland will commit another violent crime, intimidate witnesses or not appear in court.