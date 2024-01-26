Suspect in Fredrickson fatal crash held on $500k bail

A man accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and fleeing the scene appeared in court Friday and had his bond set at $500,000.

Pierce County deputies said a white Subaru sped through a red light at the intersection of 176th St East and 70th Avenue East on the night of January 17. The Subaru was being followed by a white van that witnesses reported traveling at a high rate of speed.

Court documents state both vehicles ran a second red light before the Subaru struck a F250 pickup truck making a U-turn. The driver of the van left the scene in the van.

One passenger of the Subaru, identified as Matthew Rousseau, exited the car and ran away on foot. The driver of the Subaru, identified as Faith White, was taken to an area hospital. A woman found lying on the passenger seat floorboard of the Subaru, identified as Mary Delreco, died at the scene.

Deputies say the registered owner of the Subaru, Steven Putney, called 911 earlier that day to report the Subaru stolen and that he was chasing the Subaru at the time of the collision. Putney did not return to the scene after being asked to, as he said someone had just stolen his van as well.

Deputies say Putney went to the hospital to contact White, but later left in the van. A deputy located Putney and the van later, arresting Putney and seizing the van.

Rousseau was later contacted and told deputies that Putney and White were in a romantic relationship for the past month, and Putney started chasing the Subaru after seeing Rousseau in the passenger seat. Rousseau said Putney began driving aggressively and tried to "run them off the road," according to court documents. Rousseau also said he fled the scene because he feared for his life.

Putney allegedly blocked in White with his vehicle when she was driving to his residence, and two men got out of the van with Putney and began hitting her car with baseball bats, court documents state. That's what started the chase that led up to the crash.

White says Delreco was originally alive after the collision with the F250, but Putney hit them after the crash, which is what killed her. Deputies noted significant damage to the passenger side of the Subaru where Delreco was located that appeared to be from a separate crash and not with the F250.

Putney is now being held on $500,000 bail. He is charged with vehicular homicide and death by hit-and-run.

