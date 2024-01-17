3-car crash in Fredrickson leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night in Fredrickson, Washington.

At about 5:45 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a three-car crash near 176th St. E and Canyon Road.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a white Subaru was speeding when it ran a red light at the intersection of 70th Avenue East. It was also being followed by a white van that witnesses reported traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said a pickup truck had a green light at the intersection and was making a legal U-turn when it struck the Subaru. The van following the Subaru crashed into the Subaru before driving away from the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 26-year-old woman, was seriously injured, and a passenger, the driver's 64-year-old mother, died at the scene.

Crash scene in Fredrickson on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

According to investigators, the women were not wearing seat belts.

Investigators said the driver of the van called to report he was chasing his "stolen" Subaru when it crashed into the pickup truck.

Deputies asked the driver to come back to the scene, but he didn't show up. He called deputies back and claimed his van had been stolen and couldn't go back to the scene.

Investigators are asking the driver, who is facing felony hit-and-run charges, to come forward.

According to investigators, the driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital and is facing possible charges for vehicular homicide.

The pickup truck driver, a 41-year-old man, wasn't hurt and neither was his 2-year-old child, who was in a car seat.

Deputies said another family member went to the scene and told investigators the woman driving the Subaru had been using the car for a few weeks and claimed that it wasn't stolen. The woman and registered car owner had an argument right before she took the car.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, this is the first homicide of the year in the county.