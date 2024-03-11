The Spotlight: Washington pursuit laws change, criminals in for big surprise

In an historic move, the Washington State Legislature has approved Ballot Initiative 2113 giving police officers more leeway to pursue suspects if there is a reasonable suspicion that a person has violated the law.

Currently, officers can only initiate a pursuit if they have a reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle is committing or has committed a violent offense, a sex offense, a vehicular assault offense, a domestic violence offense, an escape, or is driving under the influence.

The Initiative broadening the requirements will take effect on June 6.

Initiative 2113 was submitted by Let's Go Washington and garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures, sending a strong message to lawmakers that the will of the people cannot be ignored. Law enforcement leaders have long argued that criminals feel emboldened because they know a stolen car can serve as a "get out of jail free" card. They simply refuse to pull over for a traffic stop and speed away. However, those days will soon come to an end.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders credited the public in a Facebook post writing, "This would not have been made possible without your efforts to curb the chaos occurring on our public roadways."

Chaos is a perfect description. There have been numerous 'crash and grab' burglaries using stolen cars at businesses where officers have been unable to pursue the suspects because the incidents are considered property crimes.

Pierce County Sheriff's Sergeant Darren Moss acknowledges that it may take some time for criminals to adjust to the new reality.

"You are going to have people going, 'Man, I thought you guys couldn't chase us or man, I thought it was next week, not this week' and then you will have people who say, 'You guys shouldn't chase me because it's not safe to do so'. Those guys are going to be in for a big surprise and for all those bad guys who want to commit crimes in Pierce County, I am telling you now you are probably going to get chased," he said.

It's important to note that cities and counties that already had strict rules for pursuits before the limitations were put in place in 2021 will still have those limits.

While catching suspects is one thing, keeping them in jail is a whole other problem. In some recent cases, court commissioners and judges have released suspects with low or no bail, angering victims who believe these dangerous individuals should be kept locked up until trial.

This week, a shocking incident occurred when Pierce County Court Commissioner Karen Watson released a 15-year-old accused of shooting a man in the head. The victim, who lost his eye in the attempted carjacking, attended the court hearing to speak out against the suspect's release. The same teenager is also accused of assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her car at a WinCo store in Sumner on the same night. Despite the evidence and the trauma caused by these incidents, Commissioner Watson's decision to release the suspect to his mom has left many stunned.