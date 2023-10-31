Woman stops robbery, assault on 14-year-old in southeast Seattle

A woman is speaking out after she stopped the robbery and assault of a 14-year-old boy early Sunday morning in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.

She said the teen was walking to a friend's house in the residential area, when he was attacked and forced to hand over his phone. This follows similar attacks that have been happening for weeks in North Seattle.

Seattle Police are investigating 14 different cases of teens being robbed, many times in broad daylight.

The young victim in the Mount Baker case was hit in the head multiple times before Eleanor stepped in.

"It makes me incredibly concerned, who are we as a society when we can’t keep our kids safe?" said Eleanor, a Mount Baker resident who didn't want her last name used for safety reasons.

She says she was in the right place at the right time to stop the brutal assault on the young teen off Lakewood Ave S on Sunday.

"There was a kid walking down the street and three young guys had jumped out and took his phone and started beating him," said Eleanor.

She says when she realized a crime was unfolding, she sprang into action.

"Screamed and had them stop, and gave some comfort to the victim, who was just 14-years old," said Eleanor. "They beat him in the head and face, I witnessed seven to eight punches on the kids’ face and head. I spoke to his mother. He seems okay, but definitely traumatized."

After she intervened, she says the group fled in a damaged, ‘beat-up’ white sedan.

"The car was missing a bumper, and there was no license plate. The responding officer thought that it was probably stolen," said Eleanor.

Not far from the spot where the assault occurred, neighbors reported that a young man robbed a woman at gunpoint on the walking path near Lake Washington Blvd early Tuesday morning, near Mount Baker Beach.

"There are always people walking, like every day, every time of the day," said Agnese Dalpiaz, a frequent visitor to the beach area. "I will keep coming, just pay more attention."

Although it won't stop her from visiting the lake, she plans to leave valuables at home.

Eleanor says in light of what she witnessed, she's also considering additional safety measures.

"We are re-evaluating our home security system. We are talking to our own kids about what they can do to stay safe, just changing how we go about our daily lives," said Eleanor.

When it comes to keeping yourself or your kids safe while walking, Seattle Police have some suggestions:

Carry your ID and keys in separate locations

Don't display valuable items (e.g., iPods, iPhones, cash), when walking to and from your destination

Keep bags close to your body

Put your phone away—only use it if you really need to

Write down the make, model and serial # of the phone and keep that info in a safe place

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police for more information on the Tuesday morning incident. They have confirmed that they are investigating the assault and robbery of the 14-year-old Sunday.