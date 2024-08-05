Aberdeen Councilman Riley Carter, who was arrested July 30 on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and confessed to the charges, entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday.

According to court documents, Carter has been charged with the first-degree rape of his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Court documents shed light on the harrowing accusations against him, including testimonies that he raped the minor. The victim's mother, who believes she has sufficient evidence to incarcerate her husband for life, tells FOX 13 News that her family has been subjected to a wave of hatred since these allegations came to light.

Residents of Aberdeen have expressed their shock and concerns over the scandal, which has brought unwelcome attention to their community.

"I have never seen a scandal like this," said Paul Wood, a longtime Aberdeen resident.

The allegations have gained considerable interest online, as well as among Aberdeen locals, due to their ironic nature. This is because Carter, who was seen wearing a hat with the slogan "Make Pedophiles Afraid Again" in a selfie, has been charged with a crime that is diametrically opposed to what the hat's message suggests. His social media activity also includes a lengthy rant about the lack of safety and faith in local leadership, which, in hindsight, has been viewed by some as an eerie foreshadowing of his downfall.

Court records reveal that Carter's stepdaughter disclosed the abuse to her mental health therapist, saying that he "touches me and makes me uncomfortable," which led to the subsequent police involvement and investigation. The quick thinking of the girl's mother, who maintained surveillance cameras around the home to watch over her three disabled children, provided essential evidence for the case.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Carter has had a run-in with the law. Earlier in the year, he was arrested on domestic violence charges. Residents of Grays Harbor County are calling for justice for the young victim and her family, despite the backlash the family has faced.

"We are now the recipients of the hate he deserves," said the victim's mother.

The victim's mother, a survivor of sexual abuse herself, never imagined her own family would be affected by such a tragedy. However, since the case has come to light, she has expressed that her daughter has felt a sense of relief and wishes to move beyond the negativity.

Carter's bond was set at $150,000. With the trial scheduled for the end of September, and his wife's certainty that he will remain incarcerated until then, it is believed he will stay behind bars at the Grays Harbor County Jail.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

