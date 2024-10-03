Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals caught on camera hauling away items that belong to someone else.

As FOX 13 Seattle originally reported, Kevin Cornwell reported the theft to police on September 18. He was originally concerned about the theft of his parent’s ashes. They were being kept in storage for safe keeping, along with the ashes of four family pets.

"Right now, I’ve made peace with the fact that they’re gone," Cornwell said. "I honestly think they're on the side of the road or in a landfill already. They're just of no value to anybody."

Now, his focus is on seeing this burglary case through.

"I want to know why they picked my unit," he said. "No other unit was hit."

On Thursday, Cornwall shared multiple pictures of individuals he believes are associated with the crime. Two men and two women were caught on Public Storage’s surveillance cameras, all in possession of something belonging to Cornwell.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"Here they are loading up my stuff," he said, pointing to a still picture he obtained from Federal Way Police.

According to an updated police report, at least two of the individuals caught on camera have been identified, but so far there have been no arrests or charges.

"It’s a waiting game," said Cornwell. "This now involves multiple jurisdictions since two of the people live in Graham."

A samurai sword, expensive wine, a green mountain bike and more were stolen from the unit.

"It’s been a lot of sleepless nights," said Cornwell. "Unfortunately, I end up bothering the police department saying, ‘hey, this is this' and trying to make that list."

The Federal Way Police Department is currently investigating. FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Public Storage for comment but has not yet heard back.

In a police report, records show Public Storage is cooperating with the investigation, adding the business said it conducted its own investigation and concluded that this was not an inside job and that all victim’s complaints and concerns were sent to corporate.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the individuals, contact Federal Way Police at 253-835-6799.

You can also send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

This Seattle burger joint earns title of WA's 'best burger'

VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Parkland ATM

Man accused of sneaking into Bellevue apartment pleads not guilty

How to get 'Hamilton' tickets for upcoming Seattle shows

Kent police seek teen suspect in fatal bike assault

How long to walk from Pike Place to Seattle waterfront on the Overlook Walk? We found out

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.