‘I would like them back’: Thieves steal urns, ashes from WA family's storage unit

The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a burglary that cost one Pierce County man roughly $15,000 in lost times.

According to reports, the theft happened Wednesday, September 18th at Public Storage on SW 356th Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9:25 p.m.

"You can see where they used what looked like a crowbar or something to break the lock," said Kevin Cornwell.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Mary and Ed, victims in a Federal Way family storage unit burglary

Cornwell is the sole victim in what appears to be a random break-in.

"They clearly spent some time in here," he said. "It’s the urns that I really want back."

Cornwell told FOX 13 whoever is responsible made off with six urn boxes containing the ashes of his loved ones, pets included.

"There was one for my mother Mary and my stepdad Ed," said Kevin.

In addition to handwritten names, his parents' urns featured large googly eyes.

"It was just fun," said Kevin. "They represent us just trying to keep the humor. My mom’s health so I put them on her feet on top of her phone. I put them on her coffee cup while she was asleep. I put one on the middle of her forehead. We laughed. It became our thing."

Four other boxes contain the ashes of family pets.

"They’re a little bit bigger," said Kevin. "Maybe the size of a shoebox. They have their names engraved in the top. They were in felt bags. They had a little key, a little lock on them."

The names engraved separately on each pet box urn are Pounder, Tei, Oliver and Samson.

FOX 13 reached out to Public Storage for comment but have yet to hear back.

"They did tell me they have people on camera hauling my items," said Kevin.

That video has since been turned over to police and the broken lock has since been replaced.

"I just hope they don’t wind up in a landfill or worse, "said Kevin. "My parents, they lived their lives. If that is their final resting place, they deserve better than that."

Kevin and his sister were planning to spread the ashes on Lake Tapps. They were being kept in storage following a move from out of state.

In addition to the family ashes a greet GT mountain bike was taken along with several classic remote control cars.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Federal Way Police. The non-emergency number is 253-835-2121. The case number for the break-in and theft is 24-11222.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Overlook Walk, a new Seattle waterfront landmark, set to open in October

Here's where to go apple picking in WA this fall

I-405 closures in Bothell, Renton scheduled for this weekend

Tacoma duo accused of murder in fake paid-for-sex scheme with stripper

Man sneaks into Bellevue apartment, exposes himself to students, refuses to leave

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.