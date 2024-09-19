WA's Wild Waves seeking participants for Fright Fest coffin challenge

Could you spend 24 hours in a coffin? If so, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park is looking for people who can.

The park's annual Fright Fest starts next month, and organizers are looking for six people, "who are willing to

face the darkness and conquer their fears" inside custom-made coffins for their 24-hour Crypt Keeper Challenge.

The challenge begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The last person left will receive a coffin full of prizes including two Wild Waves 2025 Season Passes, a 2025 Season Dining Plan, front of the line Fright Fest VIP passes and bragging rights.

Anyone who is interested, must submit a short story essay explaining why they want to be picked as a coffin dweller.

Participants must meet these requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old with a valid ID

Must not have any medical conditions that would prevent them from lying down for long periods of time

Must stay inside the coffin, unless otherwise directed by staff, and anyone who leaves will be disqualified

All meals must be consumed inside the coffin

Participants can use their phones during approved breaks

Applications are now available online, and partipants will be notified Sept. 28.

"Fright Fest is hands-down our most anticipated event of the season, and this year the scare factor is even more intense with this incredible challenge," said Park President and Regional Vice President Jody Kneupper. "We are looking for the ultimate thrill-seekers who enjoy living life on the edge...or in a coffin."

Fright Fest will be during the weekends, Friday through Sunday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 3.

