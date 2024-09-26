Federal Way teens’ lawn care business burglarized

Twins Carter and Gavin Hansen have been mowing lawns since they were 10 years old. Now 15, they’ve turned their passion for mowing yards into a lucrative business.

"We offer lawn services, fall cleanups, power washing and more," said Carter Hansen.

Unfortunately, the teens are dealing with a setback. On Sept. 21, the teens woke up to find their trailer had been broken into.

"It happened while we were asleep," said Carter.

"We woke up and just looked out that window and just saw our trailer open," added Gavin.

Overnight, a person or persons used a tool to pry open the metal lock and stole their tools.

The brothers estimate they lost $1,500 worth of tools.

"We had to call customers and say we can do the jobs because our equipment was taken," said Gavin.

The teens got their professional start two years ago when they paired up with an organization called Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service.

They completed the challenge of mowing 50 lawns free of charge for the elderly, widows and single moms.

It was two hard summers of work, and they were determined. The organization gifted them a mower, blower and edger to start their own landscaping business.

"We love what we do," the brothers told FOX 13 Seattle.

Since then, the teens have upgraded their tools, which unfortunately were gone and nowhere to be found.

"It's just sad," said their dad Brett. "They’ve worked hard. Whoever stole the equipment didn’t steal from adults, they stole from kids."

The teens recently bought a new edger and tree trimmer worth more than $1,000.

They’ve filed a police report with the Federal Way Police Department.

Anyone with information should call the department’s non-emergency number at 253-835-2121.

If you’d like to help the teens recover their tools, the family has set up a GoFundMe link.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

Seattle Mariners join Kraken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Macklemore addresses Seattle F-bomb controversy, focuses on peace, solidarity

WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.