5 people shot in Rainier Beach Safeway parking lot

Five people were shot in the parking lot of a Rainier Beach Safeway Friday night, and four of those people had to be taken to the hospital.

Seattle Police responded to the Safeway on Rainier Ave. S. around 9:15 p.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 that five people were shot, but one person was treated at the scene.

The other four were sent to Harborview Medical Center. One is in critical condition, the hospital tells FOX 13.

A FOX 13 reporter at the scene observed at least 50 evidence markers.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police say a community event was being held in the parking lot.

The victims hospitalized are three men a woman, with ages ranging from 24 to 30.

Police have not specified whether the suspects knew the victims or targeted the event specifically.

It appears there are at least two suspects involved, police said.

