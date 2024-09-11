Man claims he attacked strangers in Puyallup to break Freemason curse on his family

A man who investigators say was armed to the teeth with a hatchet, machete and hammer told police he was looking for strangers to stab to break a Freemason’s curse put on his family.

The suspect, 31-year-old Shaun Durano, appeared in Pierce County court on Wednesday.

According to court documents FOX 13 Seattle obtained, Durano stalked the Riverwalk Trail in Puyallup, looking for someone to stab. Durano told police the only way to break the Freemason’s curse on his family "was to point the sharp end of his blade at the person."

Court documents say Durano threatened and lunged at two different people with a machete.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained video of King County Sheriff’s helicopter locating Durano hiding along the busy Puyallup trail:

In court, the state wanted a high bail due to the victims being strangers to Durano.

"Given the lack of familiarity with these individuals, the location, and the weapon utilized, the state is highly concerned about the community safety risk that he poses," the prosecuting attorney said.

FOX 13 Seattle cameras captured Durano using sign language. According to the American Sign Language alphabet, he spelled out the word "hostage." He also signed several other words, but none of them were spelled correctly.

Shaun Durano in court

Despite Durano’s seemingly delusional statements at the time of his arrest, investigators reported he had enough knowledge to know how to run and hide from police.

This was not Durano’s first time trying to escape law enforcement this summer.

In late June, Bonney Lake police reported Durano tried to run away from them, while still in handcuffs, after officers caught him breaking into an auto shop and trying to steal a car.

In court, Durano faced punishments for both crimes.

The judge placed a $50,000 bail on Durano for the Puyallup incident, and a $10,000 bail for the Bonney Lake incident.

